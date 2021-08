By: admin

Published August 6, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Saturday, July 31, the Woonsocket Mud Races were held south of Woonsocket for the second year in a row. A large crowd gathered to participate and watch all the muddy fun. The event, sponsored by the Woonsocket Water Festival and South Dakota Mud Racers Inc. (SDMRI), featured two ATV classes and five truck classes.

…Read the results and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!