Published December 3, 2021, in School

The third grade class studied how the balloons got their start in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. After studying the balloons and reading the book about the balloons (Balloons Over Broadway), the students created their own balloon float. CreativeWeb supplied the balloons for this adventure. The students designed the balloon float, created it out of various materials and supplies, and finished the project with a mini parade for the elementary students.

