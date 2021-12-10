Wrestlers have a strong start to new season

By:
Published December 10, 2021, in Sports

In their first year under a new team name, the Warhawks, the WSWWW wrestlers started their season well at the Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4 by bringing home fourth place as a team with eight wrestlers placing in the top six of their weight class. 

The wrestlers will see their next competition on the mat in Gregory for the Gregory Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 9 a.m. 

…See individual results and a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

