Published November 28, 2022

For the fourth year in a row, Sanborn County 4-H was able to sponsor the popular Trapping Workshop for youth and adults.  This captivating workshop was held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the 4-H Building in Forestburg with 17 youth and four adults attending.  Trapping experts, Darold Bitterman and Mike Piehl, were on hand to share their vast knowledge on the subject.  

The event started with a skill-a-thon where the group worked to identify different animal footprints in snow. Then, Darold discussed the different types of traps and how to determine which traps to use. The group learned how to remove the fat from hides, to stretch the fur to dry it, how to clean and dip traps and how to set the traps in the ground.  A highlight of the workshop included watching Mike skin the fur off a 58 lb. beaver.

Thanks to the generous donation of a sponsor, all of the participants were able to receive their own trap.

