Published August 19, 2022, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the City of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Travis King at the Artesian Community Center with Council Member Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss, Mike Salathe, and Rich Danek.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the following consent items: Council Minutes, Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, and Payment of bills as listed below. Motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,007.48;

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $681.53;

Fridley, Kim, Payroll $249.34;

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $578.43;

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00;

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,212.79;

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $231.19;

Insurance Store, Insurance $9,144.00;

Peer Built LLC, Streets $750.00;

Runnings Supply, Streets $267.82;

S&M Enterprises, Sewer $2,805.00;

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $70.92;

Van Diest Supply Co., Streets $1,484.38

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the streets and lagoon – discharge permit and the audit findings. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to hire Shane Mentzer to mow the lagoon. Motion carried. Nuisance properties were discussed. Ebersdorfer will move forward with nuisances. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to appoint Mike Sharp as the City attorney. Motion carried.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to rent a tractor from Kibble Equipment for $2,500/250 hours, August – May. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to repair the Lift generator. Motion carried. Council had the first reading of the 2023 budget. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to accept the resignation of Kurt Effling and thank him for his 15 years of service. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, for Mike Salathe to replace Effling. All ayes. Motion carried. Salathe was given the Oath of Office. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to appoint King as President and Danek as Vice President. Motion carried. Appointment of council members for committees is: King – Code Enforcer; Danek – campground/parks and disaster mitigation; King – streets; and Salathe – sewer.

There being no further business, motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to adjourn. Motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

