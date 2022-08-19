By: admin

Published August 19, 2022, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on August 8th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker (via conference call), Todd Olinger, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armando Rodriguez, Chris Selland, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the meeting agenda with two additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on July 11th, 2022, were approved as presented on a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the claims presented and the July 2022 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,113,897.25; Add receipts: Taxes $5,469.26; Interest $1,052.61; Other local $124,307.79; State $127,045.00; Federal $124.04; Total to be accounted for: $1,371,895.95; less disbursements $234,371.63; Cash balance: $1,137,524.32; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $93,804.75; plus accounts receivable $52,864.52; Fund balance: $1,096,584.09.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,616,987.31; Add receipts: Taxes $7,851.85; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,624,839.16; less disbursements $153,111.85; Cash balance: $1,471,727.31; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $99,641.00; Fund balance: $1,571,368.31.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $676,277.02; Add receipts: Taxes $4,373.97; Other local $76,967.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $757,617.99; less disbursements $61,466.48; Cash balance: $696,151.51; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $27,745.54; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $668,405.97.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $115,981.91; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $0.00; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $4.86; Other local ($252.70); State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $115,734.07; less disbursements $7,984.00; Cash balance: $107,750.07; Less contracts/accounts payable $6,610.04; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $101,140.03.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53: Beginning balance: $93,456.65; Add receipts: Other local: $2,155.00; Total to be accounted for: $95,611.65; less disbursements: $12,074.11; Cash balance; $83,537.54; Less contracts/accounts payable; $4,172.33; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $79,365.21.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $25,964.13; Add receipts: Interest $1.12; Pupil activities $0.00; Other local $792.21; Total to be accounted for: $26,757.46; less disbursements $31.00; Fund balance: $26,726.46.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $167,264.06

Special Education: $27,745.88

Enterprise #53: $11,275.52

Food Service: $7,482.56

GENERAL FUND

AGTEGRA, WEED EATER CHEMICAL $157.73

ARROWWOOD, AD CONFERENCE – HOTEL ROOM $117.45

AT&T, CELL PHONE $95.64

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING, FILTERS $304.92

BIO CORPORATION, HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE SUPPLIES $391.75

C&B OPERATIONS LLC, LAWN MOWER MAINTENANCE $179.17

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, CITY WATER $69.00

DEMCO, LIBRARY SUPPLIES $86.39

EXPRESS 2, GAS VEHICLE $77.35

EXPRESS STOP, GAS VEHICLE/LAWNMOWER $341.92

GOPHER SPORTS, ELEMENTARY PE EQUIPMENT $116.26

HANSON SCHOOL, BUSINESS MANAGER ANNUAL DUES $50.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $488.65

[IMPREST FUND:

US POST OFFICE, PO BOX RENT – LATE FEE $31.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $31.00]

INTRADO, SCHOOL MESSENGER LICENSE $500.00

IVERSON, VAN REPAIRS $178.28

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL, LAWNMOWER PARTS $114.69

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGES – THREE VEHICLES $177.92

KORNEY BOARD AIDS INC., BASKETBALL SUPPLIES $584.36

LAKESHORE, SPECIAL EDUCATION/ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $309.82

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT $170.00

LIMINEX INC., K-12 SITE LICENSE $3,754.40

LOCAL LUMBER, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $6.57

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN/ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $832.94

NAPA AUTO PARTS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – BELTS $216.91

NASCO, HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $197.69

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS, SPRINKLER HEAD FOOTBALL FIELD $50.10

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $2,872.40

ORIENTAL TRADING COMPANY, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $944.66

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $15.48

PLAINSMAN, NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION – ONE YEAR $185.38

POPPLERS MUSIC, VOCAL MUSIC $54.40

RENAISSANCE LEARNING INC., ACCELERATED READING LICENSE $4,087.50

RUNNING SUPPLY, INC., CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – WEED SPRAYER $19.99

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $1,203.02

SANDNESS, GARY, X-TRA CEILING TILES $40.00

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $170.17

School Administrators of South Dakota, ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP – SUPERINTENDENT/BUSINESS MANAGER $1,604.00

SCHOLASTIC, HIGH SCHOOL BOOKS/ELEMENTARY PERIODICALS $663.63

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, MEDICAL SUPPLIES $234.03

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC, SUPPLIES – LIBRARY, HIGH SCHOOL $830.36

SOUTH DAKOTA UNITED SCHOOLS ASSOCIATION, ANNUAL DUES $450.00

SPORTBOARDZ, TRACK UPDATES $55.50

TEACHER DIRECT, SUPPLIES – HIGH SCHOOL/ELEMENTARY $2,828.25

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATOR FILM – ELEMENTARY $447.24

VON EYE, TIM, CHAIN LINK FENCE REPAIR $140.56

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $400.16

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $36.70

Fund Total: $26,884.34

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $991.73

CHAD EAGLE CONSTRUCTION LLC, HVAC GYM PROJECT $272,609.82

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN, HIGH SCHOOL GEOGRAPHY/ELEMENTARY READING CURRICULUM $42,202.84

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, GYM HVAC ARCHITECT FEE $2,078.70

MCGRAW – HILL, HIGH SCHOOL TEXTS – ZOOLOGY – SOCIAL STUDIES $5,304.26

REALLY GREAT READING COMPANY LLC, ELEMENTARY SITE LICENSE $2,853.20

SHOPSABRE, WORK BENCH/CASTERS – SHOP $1,145.00

Fund Total: $327,185.55

SPECIAL EDUCATION

ALL ABOUT LEARNING PRESS, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $508.80

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $367.20

DISCOUNT SCHOOL SUPPLY, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $458.60

LAKESHORE, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $278.93

LITERACY RESOURCES LLC, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $97.98

QUILL CORPORATION, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $48.59

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $788.45

SUPER DUPER PUBLICATIONS, SPEECH SUPPLIES $113.70

TEACHER DIRECT, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $662.86

Fund Total: $3,325.11

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

SCHOLASTIC, PRE-K PERIODICALS $96.80

TEACHER DIRECT, SUPPLIES – PRE-K SUPPLIES $348.48

Fund Total: $445.28

FOOD SERVICE

LORI KOPFMANN, MEAL REIMBURSEMENT – L. KOPFMANN $69.00

GRASSEL, LUCI, REIMBURSEMENT – FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE FEE (LORI KOPFMANN) $150.00

MIDWEST FIRE, ANNUAL FIRE SYSTEM MAINTENANCE – KITCHEN $459.50

RAMKOTA, FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE HOTEL $365.97

Fund Total: $1,044.47

Chris Selland gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber presented the back-to-school plan, which is posted on the school’s website. He also gave an update on the gym project. Sky lights are to be installed, and the last item remaining are the lights for in the gym.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen advised that everyone in the elementary is preparing for school to start and looking forward to the upcoming school year.

Brooke King updated that the school currently has 18 elementary students and 13 middle/high school students on IEP’s.

Jason Bruce advised that there is appropriate staffing for all bus routes for the upcoming school year.

Armando Rodriguez gave an update on a conference he attended regarding E-sports (SportVS). Esports is currently not a sanctioned sport in South Dakota, but the state is looking to add this in the 2023-2024 school year.

The board also discussed paying off the remaining loan balance for the High School addition, due to be paid off in 2025, principle balance of $245,000. The Board will move forward to see if there are any penalties for paying the remaining balance ahead of schedule.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved a lane change for Kayla Vetter from BA15 to BA30 (additional $1,000.00) and for Rick Olsen from a BA15 to BA30 (additional $1,000). Motion carried as amended (Rick Olsen).

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the Elementary, High School, Staff, and Athletic handbooks. Motion carried.

Motion was made to approve Tristan Olson’s elementary teacher salary to $40,500 base. Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, and motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the sealed quote for #2 fuel oil from CHS for $3.53 per gallon delivered. Other quotes received were from: Total Oil – $3.70 per gallon and Brooks Oil Co – $3.607 per gallon. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the 2022-23 Woonsocket Back-To-School Plan (on the website). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve Special Education extended summer school pay from $25 per hour to $35 per hour, effective July 1, 2022. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the increase for adult lunches, as per the Federal requirement, from $3.75 to $4.85. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve Sandy Selland as part-time band teacher, split with Sanborn Central. The band instructor position will remain open until filled with a full-time instructor. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the August 8, 2022, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:10 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on August 18, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $132.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.