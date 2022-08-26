By: admin

Published August 26, 2022, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting held on July 26, 2022, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, July 1, 2022: $889,411.74. Receipts: taxes $4,630.13, penalties/interest $114.11, interest $87.15, state fines $1,451.26, state aid August $81,569.00, medicaid administrative fee $1,236.15, Game, Fish and Park revenue share $74.57, Woonsocket school shared $54,586.28, gross receipt electric $35,209.45, ESSER II $45,554.00, ESSER III $73,500.00. Expenditures: $207,925.11, manual journal entry $2,734.26. Balance, July 31, 2022: $976,764.47. CorTrust Savings balance, July 1, 2022: $50,522.00. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, July 31, 2022: $50,522.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, July 1, 2022: $534,607.13. Receipts: taxes $405.60, penalties/interest $5.51, interest $42.72, Woonsocket school shared $1,978.80, ESSER II $65,997.00. Expenditures: $46,471.34, manual journal entry $3.41. Balance, July 31, 2022: $556,562.01. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, July 1, 2022: $500,547.58. Receipts: taxes $688.10, penalties/interest $10.95, interest $39.31, medicaid administrative fee $103.00, Woonsocket school shared $31,970.93. Expenditures: $19,785.40, manual journal entry/voided check $265.20. Balance, July 31, 2022: $513,309.27.

Food Service Fund balance, July 1, 2022: $28,848.56. Receipts: interest $1.71, ESSER II $13,708.00. Expenditures: $9,646.44. Balance, July 31, 2022: $32,911.83.

Enterprise Fund balance, July 1, 2022: $8,897.39. Receipts: $0.00. Expenditures: $4,075.35. Balance, July 31, 2022: $4,822.04.

Custodial Funds balance, July 1, 2022: $71,007.98. Receipts: $3,625.08. Expenditures: $2,565.60. Balance, July 31, 2022: $72,067.46.

Scholarship Fund balance, July 1, 2022: $9,474.86. Receipts: interest $0.38. Balance, July 31, 2022: $9,475.24. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,725.24; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $132,600.02;

Special Education: $16,263.89;

Food Service: $6,265.53;

Enterprise Fund: $4,061.85.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $36.25; Automatic Building Controls, annual monitor contract fire system $240.00; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $1,590.00, copier paper $1,747.00; Continental Press, Inc., colony supply $59.95; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, high school novels $375.25, guidance books $44.61; Dawson Construction, garbage service July-September $1,014.63, fuel surcharge $9.00; Jenny Easton, reimbursement registration $65.00; Gopher, PE supplies $1,054.87; Hanson School District, Area Business Official Unite Together dues Bechen $50.00; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus fans $145.58; Hauff Mid-America Sports, practice jerseys $408.00; Horizon Health Care, two bus driver physicals $419.00;

[IMPREST FUND: Capital One, summer school snack $79.56, janitor supply $10.88; South Dakota Department Labor, re-employment assist $652.00];

Interp Store, The, oral interp supply $33.95; Lakeshore, elementary supply $1,125.76, Dean of Students supply $235.52; Menards, janitor supply $85.41; Mid-Dakota Technologies, July technical support $170.00; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $30.00; Sanborn Weekly Journal, 2022-23 proposed budget $141.75; Scholastic Inc, scholastic news elementary $763.41, scholastic news colony $229.02; School Administrators of South Dakota, South Dakota School Superintendents Association Superintendent conference registration $200.00; School Specialty, elementary supply $474.95, colony supply $468.68, middle school supply $61.29, high school supply $393.57, elementary/middle school principal supply $35.20, business office supply $73.30; South Dakota United School Association, 2022-23 dues $450.00; Supreme, colony supply $26.04, elementary supply $52.08, middle school supply $26.04, high school supply $26.11; Training Room, football supply $558.20, boys basketball supply $58.61, boys track supply $58.61, girls basketball track supply $58.61, girls track supply $58.61, volleyball supply $58.61; Wards Natural Science, high school science supply $184.57; Steven Whitney, inspect nine buses $450.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $970.03; ABDO Publishing – Spotlight – Magic Wagon, library books $1,178.40; Apple Inc., Kindergarten 20 iPads $7,159.00; Connecting Point, activpanel 70-inch elementary $3,488.74, activpanel 65-inch preschool $2,237.73; CorTrust, camera photography $515.20;

[IMPREST FUND: Capital One, chair colony $119.98, chair receptionist $119.98, chair middle school $119.98, high school chair $119.98].

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, July tuition $2,577.80; Evan Moor, Special Education supply $122.96; Lakeshore, Special Education supply $317.26; Super Duper Publications, speech supply $39.90.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Darrington Water Conditioning, July SS tank $28.00.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Scholastic Inc, Scholastic news preschool $121.00.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• All cleaning and preparations for the 2022-2023 school year have been completed, including the floor maintenance in the building and gym.

• The first in-service with staff was held August 8th. New staff were introduced, and staff worked on ELL and ELA elements along with creating standard forms in the lower elementary grades

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• She attended the Associated School Boards joint convention on August 3-5. She partook in a number of informative sessions, including the keynote speaker, centered around “Poverty of Emotion,” which will be considered for a future book study among the staff.

Discussion Item:

The Board of Education held a final discussion regarding the proposed upgrade to the unit ventilators in the building by Direct Digital Control (DDC). Kyle from DDC was available via phone to answer questions the board had. This project will comply with the parameters of ESSER funds and allocations, which is how the district intends to fund it.

The administrative staff and Board of Education want to formally thank Justin Enfield for his seven years of dedicated service as a member of the Sanborn Central Board of Education.

Old Business:

Removed 13-2022/2023. Approved change of surplus item (1999 Chevy Suburban) from auction to sealed bid, following all legal measures. Discussion was held and the board decided to proceed with the suburban being placed on Dean/Edwards online auction.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the proposed upgrades to the heating and cooling system by Direct Digital Control. Discussion preceded motion.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Goral, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:42 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

Published once on August 25, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $82.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.