Published August 26, 2022, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Elliott Ohlrogge, Joel Rassel, John Baysinger, Brandon Goergen and Darin Kilcoin. Finance Officer Tara Weber, Jeff Hotchkiss, Lonnie Kuper, Patrick Hughes, Corbin Kuper and Deputy Josh Starzman were also present.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the July 11, 2022 minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills.

OLD BUSINESS

The Council had concerned residents on hand to discuss the letters they received about cleanup. Weber will contact Rassel to have him come and re-evaluate the concerned citizens’ properties.

Joel Rassel will contact someone about the camera system to get set up before next summer.

The council will continue to look for someone to do concrete work in town.

The Council discussed the pool. It was another successful year.

The Council discussed a generator. Rassel found two of them at South Dakota Surplus in Box Elder. Reider will line up someone to haul them back to Woonsocket.

The Council discussed updating the Ordinance Books.

Reider gave an update on the new addition. The City employees are working on installing the water.

Jeff Hotchkiss would like to thank the city workers for all their help in getting the Mud Run area ready. This year’s event was a success, and the Water Festival Committee appreciates all the hard work.

NEW BUSINESS

The Council discussed dogs that are running around town.

The Council discussed the 2023 budget. The Council will meet with the employees individually during next month’s meeting.

The council discussed the water and sewer rates. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel to raise the water rates to $24.00 for the first 2,500 gallons, which is the minimum charge. That is what the State recommends a town the size of Woonsocket charge. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the Zone Board recommendations for Ag Residential. The city supports the rules set forth and the decisions to enforce the ordinance.

The Council discussed the discretionary formula for the Sanborn County Tax break for new construction. The County has recently removed the formula for Sanborn County. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel to approve a Discretionary Formula for the City of Woonsocket Residence. Weber will work with the City’s attorney to write up a resolution. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Foos, seconded by Baysinger to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 9:18 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

