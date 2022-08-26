By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present, along with Duane Peterson. Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the August 2 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Gravel crushing has started at the “Pudge” pit. A quote was received from insurance for the highway shop repair. Mendenhall will make some calls inquiring about the roof being repaired. Lots of continued discussion took place regarding the township structures, the special meeting that was held with Doug from Brosz Engineering, and how the commissioners will need to move forward with the rural access infrastructure funds distributing process. Kogel will have compiled information from the August 9 meeting at the next regularly scheduled commissioner meeting on September 6. As a reminder for townships, the five-year plans need to be to the Highway office by August 31, 2022.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson to enter executive session at 9:53 a.m., for personnel matters. Ebersdorfer declared an end to executive session at 10:07 a.m.

PENNY FARRIS, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, met with the board. The second public hearing for the rezoning of Blocks 11 and 12 of Dunn’s Addition Woonsocket from a two-family residential to highway commercial was held. Motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the rezoning. Motion carried.

A motion was made by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to hold the first reading of Ordinance #2022-14, rezoning property legally described as Blocks 11 and 12 of Dunn’s Addition, Woonsocket from two-family residential to highway commercial. Motion carried. The second reading is set for September 6, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Gena Eagle, Spens Schlicht, Tami Voas, Jake Schlicht (via phone); Barry Selland and Myron Sonne with Planning and Zoning; and Brian McGinnis with District III (via phone), were all present to discuss the Schlicht recommendation, the non-conforming use of land upon Blocks 1, 10, and 11 of Original Town Woonsocket, commonly referred to as the Schlicht property. The Planning Commission, at its August 1st, 2022, meeting recommended the existing non-conforming use may house two Shetland ponies, Bonnie and Clyde and a foal, with further stipulation that no future foals be allowed on the property and no other animals be allowed upon the property. The County Commission concurs and further finds a request to rezone will be considered provided such action will bring the property into conformance by allocating for one horse, or equivalent animal units, per block or one horse per two acres. The motion was made by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, with a roll call vote of S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Weber, abstained; Ebersdorfer, aye. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

A follow-up conversation was held regarding the special August 9 meeting that was held with the Townships regarding the rural access infrastructure plans. Township five-year plans are due by August 31st, and applications are due by October 31st.

The courthouse will be closed on September 5th, to observe Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6th.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $68.00

State Treasurer Monthly Remittance $70,367.41

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

First National Bank, Insurance $2,082.82

Sign Solutions USA, Travel and Conference $2,143.45

A-OX Welding, Supplies $42.50

ARAMARK, Supplies $136.93

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $60.37

Bound Tree, Supplies $549.08

Butler Equipment Co., Supplies $1,940.20

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $290.05

Certified Languages, Interpreter $47.85

CHS Farmer Alliance, Generator Propane $639.20

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $174.92

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Amick $1,235.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test – T. Brick $40.00

Environmental Systems Research, Services & Fees $400.00

FEDEX, Supplies $130.54

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $71.36

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $178.00

La Rer, Interpreter $140.32

Menards, Supplies $167.38

Mobile Binders, Supplies $461.53

Napa Central, Supplies $466.47

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,505.07

Office Peeps, Supplies $223.34

Pharmchem Inc., Drug Patch Testing $125.80

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $613.95

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $17.17

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,176.47

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $243.65

Todd Spader, Mowing $891.00

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,349.00

Waste Management, Utilities $222.71

Wheelco, Supplies $369.60

Woony Foods, Supplies $50.97

WW Tire Service, Supplies $174.00

Towns/Townships/Schools/Cities, Monthly Remittance $46,368.15

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to adjourn the meeting at 12:39 p.m. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on September 6, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

