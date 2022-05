By: admin

Published May 13, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, May 3, the weather cooperated, so the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket junior high, junior varsity and varsity golf teams traveled to Wessington Springs to compete in the 281 Conference Golf Meet. It was a strong day of golf for the Blackhawks, and both the SCW boys varsity team and the SCW girls varsity team were crowned the 281 Conference champions in their respective divisions.

