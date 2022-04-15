By: admin

Published April 15, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

Firefighters from across the region came to Woonsocket on Saturday, April 9, to improve their skills. This training was all about civilian rescues. Four instructors from the Sioux Falls based training group, Pheasant Country FOOLS, spent the day teaching the newest tactics and techniques which improve a victims chance of surviving a fire.

The Woonsocket Fire Department had ten of its members go through the training. This knowledge will now be passed on to the rest of the department. The department’s goal is to be proficient on the latest, most effective tactics to keep our community safe. This event, and ones like it, are only possible with the support from the community.

Fire departments participating were Fedora, Miller, Wessington, Wessington Springs and Woonsocket. Nineteen firefighters attended. Special thanks goes to the home owner for donating the house for training. Once the burn ban is lifted another training event will take place and the house will be razed.

