Theft and shooting reported in Woonsocket

Published April 15, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

According to Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley, there has been a burglary in Woonsocket that resulted in several counts of check forgery. Fridley stated that Christopher Condit is the name of a person of interest in the investigation of the crimes. Fridley stated that someone has been stealing from people’s mailboxes and forging checks. The culprit has cashed forged checks in Woonsocket, Jerauld County and Davison County. Condit is in his late 30s to early 40s and was last reported in North Dakota trying to cash a forged check from the same account. 

In an unrelated story, there has been a report of someone shooting a goose off Lake Prior in the middle of Woonsocket. At around 9 a.m. one morning last week, a couple of young men working near the lake heard a gunshot and saw a goose flailing in the water. A pickup was spotted nearby with an older gentleman watching as the goose died and then drove away. Nothing was officially reported to the authorities, but it is important to remind everyone that it is illegal to discharge a firearm within the city limits. 

