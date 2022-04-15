Blackhawk SCW tracksters ready to run

Published April 15, 2022

The weather has been slightly uncooperative for the start of this year’s track season as the first three scheduled track meets have been cancelled. Hopefully, the weather will be good for the track meet on Tuesday, April 19, to take place. If all goes as planned, the high school team will be in Howard to start their season. 

Members of the varsity track team for the 2022 season are Hayden Beigh, Carter Hitchcock, Cooper Goldammer, Jeff Boschee, Cody Slykhuis, Caleb Kneen, Sam Baruth and Payton Uecker; third row: Tyson Eddy, Mattea Alger, Kali Hofer, Tori Hoffman, Averie Johnson, Aubrey Moody, Aubrey Senska and Kara Wormstadt; second row: Hannah Terkildsen, Makenzie Schley, Kenna Ochsner, Kam Ochsner, Liz Boschee, Jaycee Baruth and Emilie Lindgren; front row: Braxton Gentles, Trista White, Josh Tucker, Trinity Boschee, Tryce Slykhuis, Shania Cornelius and Clay Olinger. Coaches for this year’s track team are Head Coach Emily Henriksen, Assistant Coaches Shelley Schlicht and Tim McCain and junior high coach Spens Schlicht.

