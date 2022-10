By: admin

Published October 21, 2022, in Area News, Artesian, Letcher

The CorTrust Bank ALM (Artesian, Letcher, Mt. Vernon) Community Foundation Board of Directors recently awarded the following grants: Trinity Lutheran Cemetery for $500 towards their servicemen cross improvement project, and the City of Artesian for $4,350 for the purchase and installation of a concrete storm shelter.

