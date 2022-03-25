By: admin

Published March 25, 2022, in Obituaries

Darlene (DeJean) Boese, 86, of Yankton, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, March 21, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket, with Reverend Kevin Doyle officiating. Burial was in St. Wilfrid Cemetery in Woonsocket. Visitation was on Sunday, March 20, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with a rosary and vigil service. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Darlene was born May 5, 1935, to John and Regina (Thill) Keheler. She was one of nine children. She graduated from Alpena High School in 1953, and soon after, married Don DeJean. They were blessed with four children, Lynn, Greg, Theresa and John. They resided in Alpena and Parkston, until moving to Yankton in 1967. Darlene started her professional career at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton as an administrative assistant, and later, as a public relations director. She then managed Christopherson Flowers for many years.

In 1985, Darlene married Kenneth Boese in Colorado Springs and welcomed three bonus children to the family. The couple relocated to Rapid City in retirement, and Darlene later returned to Yankton to be near her children after Ken’s passing. She was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. She was a dedicated caregiver, hospice volunteer, church liaison to the homebound and served as a director of religious education.

Darlene loved hiking and fishing in the mountains with her grandchildren. She spent many hours tending to her flowers and creating landscape designs. She love to paint, sew and decorate. She was a kind and loving person.

Darlene is survived by her children, Lynn (Jeree) Meyers of Aberdeen, Greg (Lea) DeJean of Yankton, Theresa (Steve) Markley of Aberdeen, John (Kris) DeJean of Yankton, Bill Boese, Rick (Barb) Boese and Sandra (Chuck) Boese-Bacon, all of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Boese; and brother, Bob Keleher.