Published March 25, 2022, in Obituaries

Florence Tiede, 98, of Woonsocket, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial was in Eventide Cemetery, followed by lunch at St. Wilfrid Parish Hall. There was a visitation at St. Wilfrid Church on Tuesday, March 22, with a prayer service, rosary, and time of sharing.

Florence Mary Brown was born in Parkston, the fourth of five children born to Bernard and Magdalena (Puetz) Brown. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Parkston High School, graduating in 1941. On March 13, 1943, she married Loren Tiede. After Loren’s military service in World War II, they moved to Woonsocket in 1947, where she resided until moving to Trail Ridge Assisted Living Center in Sioux Falls in 2016.

Florence was a life-long member of St. Wilfrid Catholic Church. She served as the choir director and played the organ at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church for many years. She belonged to the Alter Society, St. Joseph’s grade school mother’s club, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Pony Hills Country Club, where the weekly Sunday steak fry was not complete until everyone gathered around the piano to sing while Florence played.

In her later years, Florence was an avid reader, and a master of crossword puzzles and word finds. She loved her family and always looked forward to the Tiede family reunion, where she would occasionally still play the piano for all to enjoy.

Florence is survived by her seven children, Sandra Roti of Sioux Falls, Lynette (Tom) Ball of Aberdeen, Stuart (Pam) Tiede of Sioux Falls, Allison (Tim) Weaver of Wheatland, Wyo., Kevin (Ronda) Tiede of Rapid City, Corwyn (Lori) Tiede of Rogersville, Ala., and Jeff (Vickie) Tiede of Woonsocket; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loren; her mother-in-law and father-in-law; all of her brothers and sisters; all of her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; a great-granddaughter, Meghan Rose Schardin; and a granddaughter, Erin Elizabeth Tiede.