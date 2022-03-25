By: admin

March 25, 2022

Dorothy L. Ransom, 88, of Huron, passed away Saturday March 12, 2022, at Avantara Healthcare-Huron.

At her request, there was a closed casket visitation on Thursday, March 17, at the Kuhler Funeral Home, with a prayer service. A private family graveside service will be held at the Wessington Cemetery at a later date.

Dorothy Lorraine (Sharpe) Ransom was born Aug. 27, 1933, at Huron to George and Leota (Willard) Sharpe. Her parents divorced, and she was raised by her mother, Leota, and Clyde Willard. She received her education at Wessington, Sand Creek Consolidated, Beadle County and Huron.

Dorothy married LaVerne Ransom on April 23, 1948, at Woonsocket. They lived on their farm in Sand Creek Township for 42 years. They moved to Huron in 2000.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Dennis (Sandi) Ransom; daughters, Jeanne (Steve) Carstens and Joni (Kevin) Hvam; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Norm (Sharry) Willard; sister-in-law, Dorothy Willard; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Jamie Zepp; her parents; husband, LaVerne; brothers, Keith and Clyde “Bear” Willard; sister, Elva Erdahl; and brother-in-law, Leland Erdahl.