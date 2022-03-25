Dorothy Ransom

Huron

By:
Published March 25, 2022, in Obituaries

Dorothy L. Ransom, 88, of Huron, passed away Saturday March 12, 2022, at Avantara Healthcare-Huron. 

At her request, there was a closed casket visitation on Thursday, March 17, at the Kuhler Funeral Home, with a prayer service. A private family graveside service will be held at the Wessington Cemetery at a later date.

Dorothy Lorraine (Sharpe) Ransom was born Aug. 27, 1933, at Huron to George and Leota (Willard) Sharpe.  Her parents divorced, and she was raised by her mother, Leota, and Clyde Willard. She received her education at Wessington, Sand Creek Consolidated, Beadle County and Huron.

Dorothy married LaVerne Ransom on April 23, 1948, at Woonsocket. They lived on their farm in Sand Creek Township for 42 years. They moved to Huron in 2000.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Dennis (Sandi) Ransom; daughters, Jeanne (Steve) Carstens and Joni (Kevin) Hvam; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Norm (Sharry) Willard; sister-in-law, Dorothy Willard; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Jamie Zepp; her parents; husband, LaVerne; brothers, Keith and Clyde “Bear” Willard; sister, Elva Erdahl; and brother-in-law, Leland Erdahl.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 28, 2022, 4:24 am
    Mostly cloudy
    25°F
    real feel: 16°F
    humidity: 58%
    wind speed: 9 mph SE
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022
    March 6, 2022 March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022
    March 13, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 March 18, 2022 March 19, 2022
    March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 26, 2022
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 