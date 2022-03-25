By: admin

Published March 25, 2022, in Obituaries

Wayne Pulfrey, 65, of Doland, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Sanford USD Medical Center at Sioux Falls.

His memorial service was held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Kuhler Funeral Home. Military rites will be conducted by the Huron Veterans Council.

Wayne Louis Pulfrey was born Feb. 25, 1955, to Louis and Lorraine (Dewald) Pulfrey at Minneapolis, Minn. The family moved to Hecla, where Wayne attended grade school. The family moved to Oakes, N.D., where Wayne graduated from high school. After high school, Wayne joined the North Dakota Army National Guard, going to Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., for basic training during the Vietnam War. After basic training, he met Rebecca Pfutzenreuter.

On Dec. 18, 1976, Wayne and Becky were married at the St. John’s Lutheran Church at Hecla. They moved to Huron. While living in Huron, Wayne worked at Tel-e-lect and then Leisure Technology. He then furthered his education by attending Northwest College of Commerce and Huron University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree.

In 1993, the family moved to Webster, where Wayne was a salesman for an auto dealership. In 2010, Wayne was forced to go on medical retirement, and he moved his family to rural Doland.

Wayne was a member of several bands in the area. He played with the Howie Gamber Band and, until 1989, with the band Country Express. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, overhauling computer and playing cards.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 43 years, Becky Pulfrey of Woonsocket; one daughter, April Pulfrey of Doland; one son, Christopher Pulfrey of Huron; two sisters, Carla (Howard) Norton and Martha (Doug) Lutz, both of Aberdeen; one brother, Bruce (Michele) Pulfrey of Oakes, N.D.; one sister-in-law, Geraldyne Clark of Perris, Calif.; one brother-in-law, Kenny Johnson of Aberdeen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Marlene Johnson and Vicky Pulfrey in infancy.