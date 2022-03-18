By: admin

Published March 18, 2022, in Obituaries

Linda Louise (Steichen) Hoff, 70, of California, passed away on Jan. 8, 2022.

Linda’s Celebration of Life Service will be held March 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Houssel’s Forum, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, Long Beach, Calif.

Linda was born on Nov. 10, 1951, to parents, Elmer and Dorothy Steichen. She graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1970. She joined MemorialCare in 1974 as a staff nurse in the Adult ICU. During her 47-year career there, Linda held roles as assistant supervisor, director, interim CNO and Vice President of Medical Surgical Wound and Perioperative Nursing Services.

Linda is survived by her fiancé, Les Worcester, MD; daughter, Brenna Proudfoot, NP; son-in-law, Douglas; and two grandchildren.