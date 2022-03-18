Dorothy Broer

Huron

By:
Published March 18, 2022, in Obituaries

Dorothy E. Broer, 91, of Huron, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. 

Funeral services were on Tuesday, March 15, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Her burial was at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron. Her visitations were on Monday, March 14, at Welter Funeral Home, and one hour prior to her funeral on Tuesday morning.

Dorothy Elizabeth Broer was born on May 15, 1930, in Carthage to parents Sievert and Elsie (Vercoe) Dahl. She grew up in Carthage, attending grade school, and later moved to Huron where she attended high school. Dorothy graduated from Plainsview Academy in Redfield. After graduating, Dorothy worked various jobs in Huron, the last being as a telephone operator before getting married.

Dorothy married George Broer in 1949. She and George built their home in 1949 and lived there for 73 years. She was a member of the Nazarene Church and Christian Women’s Club. She enjoyed baking, playing pinochle, and traveling.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Eldon (Brenda) of Alpena, Ed (Cindy) of LaCrosse, Wis., and Gerald Broer of Rapid City; seven grandchildren, including Kristi Broer of Woonsocket; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Catherine Lucklum of Huron and Alice Crandall of Nampa, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George in 2017; her sister, Marion Anfison; and her brothers, Chester Dahl and Leon Dahl in infancy.

