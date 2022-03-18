Dawn Rassel receives Employee of the Month

Published March 18, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – Dawn Rassel has been awarded the March Employee of the Month by Horizon Health Care. Each month, Horizon Health Care recognizes one employee, from all their employees across the state, who exhibits professional qualities related to Horizon’s mission, vision, and values.

Rassel is a lab/x-ray technician at Woonsocket Community Health Center. For the past 26 years, she has been committed to patient care and advocated for rural health in the Woonsocket community. 

Her nomination form stated: “Dawn demonstrates respect, teamwork and quality on a daily basis. She is very knowledgeable and skilled with the lab reports and is a go-to with any questions. Dawn is a great patient and healthcare advocate. Not only does she treat the patients with the highest respect, but her coworkers as well. She is a true team player and a very valuable employee to us all here at the Woonsocket clinic. The patients here trust, respect and feel comfortable knowing Dawn is here at the clinic helping provide care.”

