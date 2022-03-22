Terkildsen named Recruit of the Month

By:
Published March 22, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

PVT Hannah Terkildsen was named Recruit of the Month for February for the South Dakota Army National Guard.

PVT Terkildsen, a 17-year-old junior at Woonsocket High School enlisted on Feb. 17 as a 12W Carpentry/Masonry Specialist in Det 1, 155th En Co, Parkston. She will attend Basic Training this summer in Ft. Jackson, S.C., and Advanced Individual Training after her senior year at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo.  

She qualified for the GI Bill Kicker on top of her state and federal tuition assistance which she plans to utilize after graduation when she attends South Dakota State University to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation. She also plans to join the Reserve Officer Training Corps. Her future goals are to get a private pilot’s license before graduating high school and to get a commercial pilot license after college.  

…Read on and see a picture in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

