Published November 11, 2022, in Obituaries

Walter “Buddy” Bracha Sr., 93, of Forestburg, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Prairie View Healthcare Center.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at Will Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial with military rites will be in Calvary Cemetery.