Published November 11, 2022, in Obituaries

Melanie Macomb Wangsness, 55, of rural Miller, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at home under hospice care, after a year-long battle with bladder cancer.

Melanie’s memorial service was held Friday, Nov. 4, at the First Presbyterian Church, Miller. A Celebration of Life and burial will take place at a later date.

Melanie Jane Macomb was born Sept. 29, 1967, to Richard A. Macomb III and Ruth Beatrice Reynolds Macomb in Ashland, Ky. She grew up in Bellefonte, near Ashland, Ky. While in high school, she worked at the local hospital. Melanie was an outstanding student and was chosen by her teachers to place a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. In 1985, Melanie graduated from Russell High School.

Melanie then continued her education at Eastern Kentucky University, where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Registered Health Information Administration. Melanie was also a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. She continued her work in the medical field as the director of medical records, at the Veteran’s Administration, and University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

On Nov. 22, 2002, Melanie married JD Wangsness at the Nicholasville Presbyterian Church, Nicholasville, Ky. For the next six months, Melanie stayed in Kentucky to finish her job and sell her house. She joined JD at his rural Miller home in May of 2003. Melanie worked as a medical coder for Datatrak and finished her coding career with UASI.

Malanie gave birth to a son, James, on Sept. 8.

Melanie enjoyed baking, processing raw honey, and putting together beautiful home décor. She shared her baked items through her business, Mel’s Upper Crust and Confections. Melanie partnered with Randall and Terry Ezell of Oklahoma, who would keep their beehives on the Wangsness’ land during the spring and summer months. Melanie created “605 Hives,” making several kinds of delicious honey-based products.

Melanie was survived by her husband of 20 years, JD of rural Miller; her son, Ben of rural Miller; one brother, Richard “Rusty” Macomb IV; two sisters-in-law, Melissa Wangsness of Billings, Mont., and Angie Wangsness of Woonsocket; and many nieces and nephews.

Melanie was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Carol and Darrell Wangsness.