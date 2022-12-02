By: admin

Published December 2, 2022, in Obituaries

Esther Effling, 84, of Artesian, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Avera Brady Assisted Living in Mitchell.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Nov. 28, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Brisbine Cemetery in rural Artesian. Visitation was Sunday at Holy Spirit, with a prayer service. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Esther Ileen Effling was born June 26, 1938, in rural Delmont to August and Paulina (Winter) Uttecht. She attended school through eighth grade at Valley 13 Country School in rural Armour. She graduated from Parkston High School in 1956. She received her nursing degree from Methodist School of Nursing in Mitchell. She married Vincent Effling on Oct. 11, 1960. They moved to the Effling Centry Farm where she and Vince raised their six children.

She worked at St. Joseph Hospital until starting their family. Esther was involved in the ladies altar society with St. Charles Catholic Church in Artesian. She was active on the farm working by Vince’s side. Her favorite hobby was collecting, trying new recipes, and making everyone’s favorites for the holidays.

She returned to nursing full-time at Firesteel Healthcare Center where she worked for 20 years until her retirement. She also belonged to a Red Hatters Group.

She is survived by her five daughters, Lisa (Norman) Neugebauer of Mitchell, Bonita (Mike) Feilmeier of Harrisburg, Rita (Jeff) Miller of Mitchell, Lori (Lance) Ischen of Brookings, and Pam (Adam) Zdrillic of Brandon; daughter-in-law, Wanda (Leo) Effling of Artesian; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sibling, Herb (Janett) Uttecht of Mitchell; and sister-in-law, Effie (Alvin) Uttecht of Armour.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Effling in 2019; son, Leo Effling in 2017; brothers, Norman, Elmer, and Alvin; and her sister, Edna (Arnold) Fink.