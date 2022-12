By: admin

Published December 2, 2022, in Obituaries

Franz Anthony “Tony” Luthi, 79, of Woonsocket, passed away at his home in rural Woonsocket.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at St Wilfrid Catholic Church, Woonsocket. Visitations will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the church, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Fr Chester Murtha and Fr Kevin Doyle will officiate.