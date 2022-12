By: admin

Published December 9, 2022, in Obituaries

Deborah Jones, 72, of Huron, formerly of Artesian, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Huron Regional Medical Center.

A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Artesian. Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Deborah D. Jones was born Oct. 4, 1950, to Dana and Mary (Kelly) Jones in Mitchell.

Deborah is survived by her brother, David (Jodie) Jones of Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dana “Dee” Jones.