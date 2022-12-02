By: admin

Published December 2, 2022, in Obituaries

Martin “Marty” Gene Roache, 62, of Huron, passed away on Nov. 22, 2022, at home.

His funeral was on Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Family was present one hour before the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Marty was born in Huron on July 21, 1960, to John Roache Jr. and Patricia (Parsons) Roache. Marty joined the Marines when he turned 18 and served in Okinawa before he was discharged.

Marty had an infectious smile and kindhearted spirit. He was a hardworking man and, in the early 2000s, moved to Florida to start his own painting company in Key Largo. When he moved back to South Dakota, he helped the family with rentals and home construction projects. Marty was the keeper of the family memories, a country western movie fanatic, a wizard with numbers and had an incredible memory. He was also a gifted writer and joke teller and loved old rock and roll.

Marty is survived by his two daughters, Jessica (Scott) Beck and Chelsey (Kyle) Knouse, both of Huron; his siblings, Johnny Roache of Huron, Sandra Gilchrist (Jon) of Rapid City, Suzanne VandeBurg (Curt Kempf) of Huron, and Carrie Nipe (Chris) of Madison; his grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Jr. and Patricia Roache; maternal grandparents, Darrell and Alice Parsons; paternal grandparents, John and Esther Roache; and brother-in-law, Paul VandeBurg.