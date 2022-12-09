Darla Volmer

Woonsocket

By:
Published December 9, 2022, in Obituaries

Darla Volmer, 67, of Woonsocket, passed away on Nov. 27, 2022, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Darla Janene Volmer was born in Murdo, on Nov. 2, 1955. She grew up in Draper, where she attended grade school and graduated from high school. She married Kim Howard in April of 1972. To this union, a son was born. They made their home at that time in Minnesota. When their son was 18 months old, Darla and Donny moved back to Draper.

Darla worked at the Triple H Truckstop for about 20 years on the graveyard shift. During the summers, Darla was a lifeguard and taught swimming lessons for many years. After leaving Draper, she moved to Mitchell and worked at Rita’s and later the I-90 truck stop. While working, she attended the National American University for Massage Therapy, where she earned Dean’s List honors and later graduated with an AAS degree. In 2011, she moved to Woonsocket and began working at Prairie View Healthcare Center in the Nutritional Services department until her health started to decline.

Darla was a Green Bay Packers fan. She loved going to her grandson’s sporting events and visits with her granddaughter. She liked playing card games. She was an Auxiliary Chaplain. She loved her pets. Over the years, she had several birds, cats, ferrets, and recently, a puppy named Toby.

Darla is survived by her son, Donny (Amy) Howard of Mitchell; sister, Kim Schmidt of Aberdeen; brothers, Dell (Christy) Volmer of Canyon, Texas, and Dean (Terri) Volmer of Draper; and two grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents, Donald and Ellen Volmer; a brother, Donald; and her granddaughter, Brooklyn Howard.

