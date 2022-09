By: admin

Published September 2, 2022, in Area News

Duane “Dewey” Hjelm just continues to see success on the water as a professional fisherman on the National Walleye Tour circuit. Most recently, he was at a tournament on Lake Erie in Dunkirk, N.Y. and finished second. The points he earned with that awesome finish gave him enough points to finish at the top and earn the 2022 National Walleye Tour Angler of the Year award. Hjelm is pictured here after winning the award in Dunkirk. What an amazing accomplishment! Photo courtesy of National Walleye Tour.