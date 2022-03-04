Donald “Kim” Wheeler

Piedmont

By:
Published March 4, 2022, in Obituaries

Donald “Kim” Wheeler, 74, of Piedmont, passed away Feb. 24, 2022, at the Rapid City Hospital.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m. in the Spirit of Faith Church, Woonsocket. Burial will be in Eventide Cemetery. Pastor John Anderson will officiate. Visitations will be held at the church on Thursday, March 3, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are being made by Basham Funeral Home in Woonsocket.

Donald Kim Wheeler was born in Huron on March 2, 1947, to Donald and Lois (Byerly) Wheeler. Kim attended public school in Huron. At the age of 15, he started his path of millions of miles trucking across the country. In 1971, he married Shelley (Kotas), and they later welcomed two children, Justin and Casey. Kim spent many years farming, buying and trading cattle and owning the L-K Steakhouse and Lounge that he and Shelley bought in 1980. In 1984, Kim partnered with Darrel Reuer and purchased the Wessington Springs Livestock auction. Kim rounded out his career at 18-Wheeler Truck and Trailer in Rapid City until his retirement in 2013.

Kim enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren, helping them build puzzles, play cards and showing them his flip phone. He liked to spend his free time rotating t-birds, corvettes and pickups through his garage. He played pinochle, cribbage and Wednesday poker at the Barn. Kim also had the gift of gab.

Kim is survived by his children, Casey (Bud) Miller of Woonsocket and Justin (Becky) Wheeler of Peoria, Ariz.; six grandchildren; two brothers, Steve (Peggy) Wheeler of Muscatine, Iowa, and Tom Wheeler of Piedmont; special friend, Cheryl Kahle; best friend, Darrel (Margaret) Reuer; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lois Wheeler.

