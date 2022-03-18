By: admin

Published March 18, 2022, in Obituaries

Harold Edward Clarambeau, 84, of Ft. Pierre, passed away on March 5, 2022, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.

Harold’s Celebration of Life will be held from 12-3 p.m. on March 19, at the Pat Duffy Community Center, Ft. Pierre. The service will include a luncheon, with a time of sharing to follow.

Harold Clarambeau was born Sept. 18, 1937, to Felix and Alice (Martel) Clarambeau, in Huron. He grew up in the Huron/Cavour area and attended the Miner Country School, south of Huron. He continued his education at the Vocational Technical School of Beloit, Wis. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Harold was in the Wisconsin National Guard and was called to active duty in Ft. Lewis, Wash.

Harold married Audrey Ronnfeldt on Dec. 24, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa, and they had four sons. On May 22, 1982, Harold married Loree Landon (Hanson) and had one son. He was united in marriage to Norma “Lee” Snelson on Dec. 27, 1987, in Amarillo, Texas, and Lee brought one son to the family. Harold owned radiator shops in Huron in the 60s. He was President and ran Burning Brule in Chamberlain in the 70s. Harold worked as an Insurance Agent in various capacities from the 80s until he retired, owning an Insurance Brokerage business with Lee in Hermosa, until they retired and moved to Ft. Pierre in 2004. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapshooting, traveling, gambling, and the dogs he has had through the years.

Harold is survived by his sons, Curtis (Jill) Clarambeau, Shane (Jody) Clarambeau, Bryce (Becky) Clarambeau, Troy Clarambeau, and Damon Clarambeau; stepson, Steve (Liz) Ranne; sister, Mary Kay Tschetter; sister-in-law, Lois Clarambeau; 31 nieces and nephews; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lee Clarambeau; his parents; and seven siblings.