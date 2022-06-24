Most incumbents on the ballot for the June 7 Primary Election were successful in keeping their chance at running in November to keep their seat. John Thune, Dusty Johnson and Kristi Noem all beat their opponents quite easily. Although Incumbent Lance Koth, District 20 State Representative, lost to both his challengers in Sanborn County, he did win a chance at re-election throughout the district. Incumbent Rod Weber lost his seat as a Sanborn County Commissioner to his challenger Duane Peterson. Finally, the only part of the primary that was non-partisan was Amendment C, and it was defeated in Sanborn County and all over the state. Please see full results for each precinct in Sanborn County on page 8 of this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.
