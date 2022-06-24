Election results revealed for Sanborn County

By:
Published June 24, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Most incumbents on the ballot for the June 7 Primary Election were successful in keeping their chance at running in November to keep their seat. John Thune, Dusty Johnson and Kristi Noem all beat their opponents quite easily. Although Incumbent Lance Koth, District 20 State Representative, lost to both his challengers in Sanborn County, he did win a chance at re-election throughout the district. Incumbent Rod Weber lost his seat as a Sanborn County Commissioner to his challenger Duane Peterson. Finally, the only part of the primary that was non-partisan was Amendment C, and it was defeated in Sanborn County and all over the state. Please see full results for each precinct in Sanborn County on page 8 of this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 26, 2022, 9:08 pm
    Sunny
    73°F
    real feel: 71°F
    humidity: 38%
    wind speed: 7 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 29, 2022 May 30, 2022 May 31, 2022 June 1, 2022 June 2, 2022 June 3, 2022 June 4, 2022
    June 5, 2022 June 6, 2022 June 7, 2022 June 8, 2022 June 9, 2022 June 10, 2022 June 11, 2022
    June 12, 2022 June 13, 2022 June 14, 2022 June 15, 2022 June 16, 2022 June 17, 2022 June 18, 2022
    June 19, 2022 June 20, 2022 June 21, 2022 June 22, 2022 June 23, 2022 June 24, 2022 June 25, 2022
    June 26, 2022 June 27, 2022 June 28, 2022 June 29, 2022 June 30, 2022 July 1, 2022 July 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 