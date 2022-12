By: admin

Published December 23, 2022, in Area News, Letcher

A crowd of about 100 people attended the American Legion Turkey Bingo night. Lunch of BBQ and pie was served for a free will offering by the Auxiliary ladies. Santa came to visit with the kids and hand out treats of candy canes and books. Twenty games of bingo were played with bacon given out for a tie. The winners of the cash drawing chances sold were: $100 to Trevor Bechen, $50 Sonja Olson and $25 to Denny Fouberg.

