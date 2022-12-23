By: admin

Published December 23, 2022

Sanborn County, and most of South Dakota, was hit by Winter Storm Diaz last week that started slowly as rain on Monday and then dumped over a foot of snow on the area on Wednesday and Thursday. As could be expected, schools were closed from Tuesday to Friday along with all activities being either cancelled or postponed. Sections of I-90 were closed to traffic for over 24 hours because of the lack of visibility and the many trucks that had already found themselves in the ditch or stranded. Highway 34 going west from the 281 junction was closed for a couple days, as well, as the road conditions were treacherous for anyone to try to take the hills on that route.

As usual, everyone eventually found a way to get their roads and yards cleaned out so they could go back to as normal lives as can happen after a harsh winter storm. Temperatures are still extremely frigid this week, so the snow isn’t going anywhere, but pathways have been cleared to get to places. Although the area hasn’t had a storm that has unloaded this much snow in a while, it really isn’t anything new for the upper Midwest, so people just take it in stride. The fortunate thing during this round of rough winter weather is that there were no reports of anyone being without power, which makes being held up at home a little easier when one can still do laundry, cook and watch TV.

It sounds like another storm is brewing to happen this week as the paper goes to press. Hopefully it won’t be as bad as forecasted, and there won’t be as much to report in next week’s issue. Stay safe and warm, and if you must travel, make sure to take a winter travel kit with you.

