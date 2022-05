By: admin

Published April 29, 2022, in Area News, Letcher

A good crowd enjoyed the Letcher American Legion pancake, egg and sausage feed Sunday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Legion members, Commander Butch Morrison, Harry Northrup, Ron Ruml, Jeremy White, Perry Moody, Larry Parce, Skip Kahle, and Mark Stevens started frying sausage at 8:30 a.m. Helpers were the young men of the future Letcher baseball team, Bryce Larson, Michael Hoffman, Clay Moody and Leighton Tarbox.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!