Published April 29, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket Fire Department recently celebrated the retirement of two of its members. John Olinger had 20 years, and Larry Podhradsky had 39 years of community service. Each were presented with a plaque at the April monthly meeting. Their commitment to the safety of the community is greatly appreciated by the department. If you see John or Larry, be sure to shake their hand and say thank you!

