DSU awards Champion Scholarship to Boschee

By:
Published April 29, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

GABRIEL BOSCHEE is pictured with DeVonte Garcia, Assistant Director of Development, as he accepts his scholarship honor.

MADISON – Gabriel Boschee was recently awarded the DSU Merit Champion Scholarship at Dakota State University.  The scholarship is awarded to high-achieving students based on ACT scores and high school GPA.

“These Champion Scholarships drive our success in getting the best and brightest minds to Dakota State University,” said Jon Schemmel, CEO of the DSU Foundation and Alumni Association.

DSU Champion Scholarships are awarded at four different levels, the Presidential, the Elite, the Merit, and the Achievement. If a student continues to meet the academic standards, these awards can be renewed annually for up to four years. Champion Scholarships are funded through annual and endowed funds, and range from $3,000 to $20,000 over four academic years. For the 2021-2022 academic year, DSU awarded over $2.5 million in academic, athletic, and other scholarships. Almost $1.3 million of that was awarded to Champion Scholars.

