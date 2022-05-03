By: admin

Published May 3, 2022, in Headline News, School

On Thursday, April 28, Sanborn Central students in grades Pre-K through 12 and their family and friends filled the gym in Forestburg for an evening of delightful music. The night started with the fifth-grade band performing two songs, followed by the sixth and seventh-grade band performing two songs. The high-school band, consisting of students in grades eight through 12, performed two songs, and were then joined by the sixth and seventh graders to perform the final piece of the band portion of the concert.

The second half of the concert belonged to the chorus kids, and it was started with the seventh-12th grade boys in chorus singing “Wellerman,” a New Zealand folk song that they were awarded a superior rating on for their performance at music contest earlier this semester. That was followed by the full seventh-12th grade choir performing a couple songs and then the seventh-12th grade girls performing “Cups” from the movie “Pitch Perfect,” which their group earned a superior rating on at contest, as well. For “Cups,” the older ladies were accompanied by a group of fifth-grade girls who performed percussion on cups.

The students in grades three through six were next up to perform two entertaining songs, and they were followed by the students in grades Pre-K through second, who also sang two fun songs with choreography.

The evening ended with a solo performance by the very talented senior, Dayton Easton. She played the piano and sang “Rise Up” by Andra Day. Her performance earned her a standing ovation and roaring applause by all!

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!