Published September 9, 2022, in Obituaries

Mary Anne Dyer, 88, of Wayzata, Minn., passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, at Folkstone in Wayzata, Minn.

Per Mary Anne’s wishes, there will be no service.

Mary Anne was the first of three daughters born to Dave and Evelyn Swank on Aug. 19, 1934, in Letcher. Mary Anne had two sisters, Ellis Cole of Portland, Ore., and Judy (Terry) Gere of Ortonville, Minn. Mary Anne married Darrell Dyer on March 17, 1953, in Mitchell. Mary Anne moved to Pensacola, Fla., with Darrell while he served as a First Class Yeoman in the Navy. They eventually moved to Minnetonka, Minn., and raised three children.

Mary Anne had many hobbies. She was an avid Vikings football fan and season ticket holder since 1969. She loved watching all sports, especially college basketball and football. Mary Anne enjoyed cooking, planting flowers and vegetable gardens, playing bridge and pinochle, but most of all, she loved being a wife, mom and grandma.

Mary Anne is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Bob) Rossbach; her son, Dave (Lisa) Dyer; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; son, Brad; and parents, Dave and Evelyn Swank.

