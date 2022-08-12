New 4-H Cupcake Challenge held at Achievement Days

By:
Published August 12, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

This year, a Cupcake Challenge was added to the schedule for Sanborn County Achievement Days. The challenge was for Cloverbud and Beginner age groups. Participants could choose to work as individuals or with a partner. Each contestant or partnerhip was given a different decorating theme. The participants brought homemade cupcakes, frosting and decorations with them to use in the challenge. They had to decorate their cupcakes in accordance with a theme. Themes included Christmas, monster, unicorn, Easter, summer and winter. They had to keep their theme a secret until they were done putting their cupcakes together. Participants had a great time, and their cupcakes were delicious and decorated beautifully.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 12, 2022, 3:41 pm
    Sunny
    98°F
    real feel: 101°F
    humidity: 32%
    wind speed: 9 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 31, 2022 August 1, 2022 August 2, 2022 August 3, 2022 August 4, 2022 August 5, 2022 August 6, 2022
    August 7, 2022 August 8, 2022 August 9, 2022 August 10, 2022 August 11, 2022 August 12, 2022 August 13, 2022
    August 14, 2022 August 15, 2022 August 16, 2022 August 17, 2022 August 18, 2022 August 19, 2022 August 20, 2022
    August 21, 2022 August 22, 2022 August 23, 2022 August 24, 2022 August 25, 2022 August 26, 2022 August 27, 2022
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 