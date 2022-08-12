By: admin

Published August 12, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

This year, a Cupcake Challenge was added to the schedule for Sanborn County Achievement Days. The challenge was for Cloverbud and Beginner age groups. Participants could choose to work as individuals or with a partner. Each contestant or partnerhip was given a different decorating theme. The participants brought homemade cupcakes, frosting and decorations with them to use in the challenge. They had to decorate their cupcakes in accordance with a theme. Themes included Christmas, monster, unicorn, Easter, summer and winter. They had to keep their theme a secret until they were done putting their cupcakes together. Participants had a great time, and their cupcakes were delicious and decorated beautifully.

