By: admin

Published August 26, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

The Sanborn County 4-H Shooting Sports program was the recipient of a grant in 2022 through Mitchell Friends of the NRA. The grant gave the program air pistol and air rifle paper targets, silhouette targets, pellets for the air guns and a 3D archery target for a grant amount total of $900. In addition, they were able to raise another $1,000 to support the program through the Mitchell Friends of NRA raffle fundraiser.

The annual Mitchell Friends of NRA Banquet, the major fundraiser for the grant program, will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Corn Palace. All are welcome to attend. For more information on tickets, contact Audrey Kneen at 605.999.6384.