Selland leads Jackrabbits to WNIT Championship; earns MVP honors

By:
Published April 8, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

On Saturday, April 2, the Lady Jackrabbits of SDSU hosted the Lady Pirates of Seton Hall, for the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) and proceeded to make women’s basketball history by earning the championship with the biggest blowout in WNIT history. The final score was SDSU 82, Seton Hall 50.

Myah Selland, a 2017 Sanborn Central graduate and award-winning athlete for the SCW Blackhawks, was part of the championship team for the Lady Jackrabbits. Not only did Selland help the SDSU Women’s team earn their first WNIT championship title, but she was also awarded the honor of Most Valuable Player for the entire tournament. She averaged 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the tournament. It was a great way to end an outstanding season.

