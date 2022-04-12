By: admin

Published April 12, 2022, in Headline News, School

On Saturday, April 9, Braxton Gentles conducted a 3K, 5K, and 10K race as a Red Shoe Hero Trot. The “red shoe” is referring to the shoes worn by Ronald McDonald, as the proceeds from the race go to the Ronald McDonald House to help families of children who are hospitalized at the Children’s Hospital. A number of people participated in the run/walk race to help with Gentles’ project and to give to a good cause. Youngsters rode in strollers pushed by their mothers, and several people of a range of ages ran or walked in the race. Gentles reported that he raised between $400-$500 with this event.

Later that day, Dilyn Brooks setup a petting zoo in the bus parking lot behind the school. She brought a young alpaca, a miniature cow, a turkey, some lambs, some chickens and two dogs from her own brood of pets. She also brought some miniature ponies she borrowed from the Josh Larson family and Whitney and Waverley Hagman brought a goat to include in the fun.

A meal of hotdogs, chips and a bar was provided for a free-will donation, with the food and supplies provided by Agtegra, First National Bank of Omaha and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union. People attending could purchase grain cups to feed the animals. They were sold for $2 and $4. All proceeds from the petting zoo event were donated to Wild Aid, which helps in protecting endangered animals.

