Sanborn Central enjoys a night at the ball

By:
Published April 15, 2022, in Headline News, School

Sanborn Central’s gym was transformed into a beautiful venue for any prince or princess to enjoy an enchanted evening on the dance floor at their annual Prom on Saturday night. Their theme was “A Night at the Ball,” and it was decorated with a silver, lit-up walkway, along with royal blue, black and silver décor all around them. The post prom followed the dance where the attendees enjoyed laser tag, miniature golf, card games and more.

