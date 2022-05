By: admin

Published May 13, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

St. Wilfrid Catholic Church honored graduating seniors during Sunday Mass on May 8. Underclassmen presented a senior blessing that included a number of gifts to remind them of God’s presence in their life, including a candle, flowers and a picture frame. The St. Wilfrid’s “Quilting for Others” group presented a quilt to each of the seniors.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!