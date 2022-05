By: admin

Published May 13, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

At St. Wilfrid Church, the Catholic Daughters of America established a scholarship program to encourage youth to stay involved as an altar server for Mass through their senior year. This past Sunday, CDA President Lynda Steichen presented graduating senior Trista White with a $250 scholarship in recognition of her service as an altar server.

