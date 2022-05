By: admin

Published May 13, 2022, in Obituaries

Viola “Vi” Scherschligt, 92, of Wessington Springs, passed away Dec. 19, 2021, at the Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen. Her memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wessington Springs. Funeral arrangements were announced by the Basham Funeral Home of Wessington Springs.

