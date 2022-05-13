Deanne Keleher

Huron

By:
Published May 13, 2022, in Obituaries

Deanne Keleher, 83, of Huron, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Her funeral service was held on Thursday, May 5, at Welter Funeral Home with burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 4 at the Welter Funeral Home in Huron and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Deanne Joyce Hannah was born on July 3, 1938, in DeSmet, to parents Thomas Ward and Pauline Helen (Krick) Hannah. Deanne and her family moved to a farm outside of Alpena where she attended school and graduated from Alpena High School.

Deanne married Robert Keleher in Woonsocket on June 15, 1956. Deanne was a member of St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket and Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. She also liked to spend time with her family and friends.

Deanne is survived by her sons, Tim (Kim) Keleher and Todd (Teresa) Keleher, all of Huron; daughters, Debbie (Forest) Goody of Denver, Colo., and Sheri (Norm) Kaufman of Vermillion; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Tommy Hannah of Alpena and James Hannah of Huron.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Robert, on April 29, 2019.

