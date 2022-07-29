By: admin

Published July 29, 2022, in Obituaries

Sonja M. Selland, 84, passed away on July 16, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Mitchell.

A memorial service will be delayed until people can safely assemble. The family will notify loved ones in the future when the service is scheduled.

Sonja was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Faith, to Ingvald and Anna Olson. She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls and then completed two years at Augustana College, where she met Doyle Selland. They were married on Sept. 10, 1957. They made their home on the farm in Letcher for 64 years.

While raising her four children, Sonja took on cooking for hired men and driving silage trucks. With her children and grandchildren, she shared her love of literature, art, swimming, travel, and sweets. Even the great-grandchildren knew she would always have ice cream. Sonja was known for her letter writing and for her prowess at crossword puzzles and Scrabble. She loved to cheer on her family in everything they did. Her favorite pastime was rewatching basketball games she knew had been won because, as she would say, “Basketball is not for the faint of heart.”

Sonja was a member of Storla Lutheran Church and the women’s circles. Her faith was grounded in love, acceptance, and forgiveness. She often quoted her favorite verse: “Romans 13:10 Love is the only law you need.”

Sonja was a lifelong learner, loved to read and regularly attended the American University Week for Women. She helped to establish a library at Storla Lutheran Church. However, Sonja was most proud of completing her college degree at Dakota Wesleyan University in 1983. She worked as a secretary in the psychology department at DWU and then as an office manager for Piper Jaffray in Mitchell.

Sonja is survived by her husband, Doyle; her children, Brad (Chris) Selland, Brett (Kelly) Selland, Heather Tuthill, Sue (Patrick) Selland-Miller; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Sonja was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings and their spouses, Norman (Nellie) Olson, Enoch (Ardys) Olson, Ida (Joe) Vincler, Ruth (Rodney) Jones, and Andy Olson.

Memorials may be directed to Storla Lutheran Church, Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota, or Avera Hospice.